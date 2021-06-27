1,000+ fans welcome NC State baseball team back from Omaha after removal from College World Series

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 N.C. State baseball fans welcomed the team home from Omaha Saturday night after the Wolfpack — on the brink of playing for the College World Series championship — was removed from competition over COVID-19 protocols.

The fans gathered outside Doak Field to greet the team, who flew into RDU around 8:20 p.m. and then took a bus to campus.

The bus arrived back at Doak Field around 9:20 p.m. to loud cheering. The team then took the field with various players and coach Elliott Avent taking turns addressing the enthusiastic crowd through a bullhorn.

The team learned early Saturday that they would be removed from competition in the College World Series.

NC State players and coaches then gathered at home plate in Omaha to take pictures around the CWS logo early Saturday, after the rain-delayed Texas-Mississippi game was completed.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and I’m gutted for everyone involved and for all those that were captivated by the heart and fight of this team,” coach Elliott Avent said. “Our medical staff and our players have been incredible this season with all they’ve done to keep us safe and get us ready to play, day in and day out.”

The Wolfpack overcame starts of 4-9 overall and 1-8 in Atlantic Coast Conference play to win 33 of their last 43 games. They made the 64-team NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 regional seed and beat host Louisiana Tech to win the Ruston Regional. They then went to Fayetteville, Arkansas, and won the best-of-three super regional against No. 1 national seed Arkansas.

Meanwhile, N.C. State director of athletics Boo Corrigan sent out a statement Saturday evening about the ruling from the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee from early Saturday morning.

“We are all heartbroken for our student-athletes and their families, and together as a community whose National Championship hopes abruptly ended during the heart of our ascent to the pinnacle of college baseball,” part of the statement said.

Corrigan said some players on the baseball team had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being previously vaccinated.

He also said that some players decided they would not be vaccinated during the middle of the season — when the vaccine was made available — because of possible side effect.

Here is the statement from Corrigan: