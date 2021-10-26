ACC to explore other cities for possible move out of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Leaders of the Atlantic Coast Conference are moving on to the next phase of a plan that could include moving the conference’s headquarters out of Greensboro, according to a news release.

According to the board of directors, the next phase will include evaluating cities that could possibly become the next home of the ACC.

Qualifications for the city include:

Located within the Eastern Time zone

Population size with positive growth trends

Growth and diversity of population

Access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC member schools

Anticipated benefit to the overall ACC brand and potential synergies to existing and prospective partners

Financial considerations related to operational expenses

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan released a statement to FOX8 saying, “We were expecting the ACC to continue their due diligence and entertain other locations. We remain positive that Greensboro is the best location and we look forward to the next phase. We understand that this is a major decision and we appreciate the transparency of Commissioner Phillips and other conference officials.”