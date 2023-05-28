OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — East Carolina University’s baseball team learned during Monday’s NCAA Selection Show that it will play in the Virginia Regional starting Friday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE REGIONAL



1️⃣ Virginia

4️⃣ Army West Point

3️⃣ Oklahoma

2️⃣ East Carolina#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/NPGPSZn8Qy — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Pirates react to the news… ECU is headed to Charlottesville! pic.twitter.com/LMicXJqJM1 — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) May 29, 2023

Time to get back to work 🤟🏼🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/HO2jEFJ3Pz — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) May 29, 2023

Host Virginia (45-12) will welcome Army (38-16), Oklahoma (31-26) and ECU (45-17). ECU and Oklahoma will square off in one of the Friday games.

Eight of the 16 regional hosts selected for the NCAA Tournament are from the Southeastern Conference, the Division I Baseball Committee announced Sunday night.

FAYETTEVILLE REGIONAL



1️⃣ Arkansas

4️⃣ Santa Clara

3️⃣ Arizona

2️⃣ TCU#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/v9Qf6HG9l3 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament. The rest of the feld of 64 teams was announced on Monday.

COLUMBIA REGIONAL



1️⃣ South Carolina

4️⃣ Central Connecticut State

3️⃣ NC State

2️⃣ Campbell#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/M7GQrveVOq — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

=====

AUBURN REGIONAL



1️⃣ Auburn

4️⃣ Penn

3️⃣ Samford

2️⃣ Southern Miss#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/VNdUBp4PSh — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

=====

CONWAY REGIONAL



1️⃣ Coastal Carolina

4️⃣ Rider

3️⃣ UNCW

2️⃣ Duke#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/WS57LpvECw — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 16.

WINSTON-SALEM REGIONAL



1️⃣ Wake Forest

4️⃣ George Mason

3️⃣ Northeastern

2️⃣ Maryland#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/ADcrVTF5cn — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Wake Forest (47-10), among four Atlantic Coast Conference teams to be named hosts, is the No. 1 overall seed after winning the league’s regular-season championship and leading the nation in wins.

STANFORD REGIONAL



1️⃣ Stanford

4️⃣ San Jose State

3️⃣ Cal State Fullerton

2️⃣ Texas A&M#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/hN1y693DLP — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

=====

TERRE HAUTE REGIONAL



1️⃣ Indiana State

4️⃣ Wright State

3️⃣ North Carolina

2️⃣ Iowa#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/R1ukEZ3uVv — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

SEC hosts are Alabama (40-19), Arkansas (41-16), Auburn (34-21-1), Florida (44-14), Kentucky (36-18), LSU (43-15), South Carolina (39-19) and Vanderbilt (41-18).

BATON ROUGE REGIONAL



1️⃣ LSU

4️⃣ Tulane

3️⃣ Sam Houston

2️⃣ Oregon State#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/2waoJH1FUM — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Joining Wake Forest as ACC hosts are Clemson (43-17), Miami (40-19) and Virginia (45-12).

LEXINGTON REGIONAL



1️⃣ Kentucky

4️⃣ Ball State

3️⃣ Indiana

2️⃣ West Virginia#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/FSXDSEtB77 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

STILLWATER REGIONAL



1️⃣ Oklahoma State

4️⃣ Oral Roberts

3️⃣ Washington

2️⃣ DBU#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/05KKkfdlQr — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Oklahoma State (41-18) is the only Big 12 host and Stanford (38-16) is the only one from the Pac-12.

CORAL GABLES REGIONAL



1️⃣ Miami

4️⃣ Maine

3️⃣ Louisiana

2️⃣ Texas#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/5jvEw230ls — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

=====

NASHVILLE REGIONAL



1️⃣ Vanderbilt

4️⃣ Eastern Illinois

3️⃣ Xavier

2️⃣ Oregon#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/PqyXSXxJHr — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Coastal Carolina (39-19) of the Sun Belt Conference and Indiana State of the Missouri Valley (42-15) are the other hosts. Indiana State is hosting for the first time.

CLEMSON REGIONAL



1️⃣ Clemson

4️⃣ Lipscomb

3️⃣ Charlotte

2️⃣ Tennessee#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/rqC2GW5R94 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

This year marks the first time since 2013 — and second time since the tournament went to its current format in 1999 — that no team from the state of Texas will host.

TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL



1️⃣ Alabama

4️⃣ Nicholls

3️⃣ Troy

2️⃣ Boston College#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/hpgSQ8wa4S — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Miami (29), LSU (27) and Stanford (21) have each hosted regionals at least 20 times.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL



1️⃣ Florida

4️⃣ Florida A&M

3️⃣ Texas Tech

2️⃣ UConn#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/wqjyzZIPui — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Auburn, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma St. and Stanford hosted in 2022.