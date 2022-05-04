MOREHEAD CITY, NC – The Morehead City Marlins have announced that Big Rock Stadium will be the host site for the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Region 10 South Atlantic District Tournament.

The tournament, which features Pitt Community College and Lenoir Community College, starts Thursday and runs through Monday, if necessary. With four games scheduled for each of the first three days (Thursday, Friday and Saturday), two games on Sunday, and, if necessary, one game on Monday, there will be an abundance of top-tier baseball talent on display at The Rock.

The tournament field is comprised of eight teams, the top four teams from the Division II Region 10 East and West divisions, respectively. The tournament game schedule is shown below:

Thursday

Game 1 @ 10AM: #3 Cleveland CC vs. #2 Pitt CC

Game 2 @ 1PM: #4 Bryant & Stratton vs. #1 Catawba Valley CC

Game 3 @ 4PM: #3 Lenoir CC vs. #2 Patrick & Henry CC

Game 4 @ 7PM: #4 Wake Tech CC vs. #1 Brunswick CC

Friday

Game 5 @ 10AM: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser

Game 6 @ 1PM: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 7 @ 4PM: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 8 @ 7PM: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Saturday

Game 9 @ 10AM: Game 7 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner

Game 10 @ 1PM: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner

Game 11 @ 4PM: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner

Game 12 @ 7PM: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

Sunday

Game 13 @ 3PM: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser

Game 14 @ 7PM: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner

Monday (if necessary)

Game 15 @ 1PM Game 14 Winner vs. Game 14 Loser (if 1st loss)



“From a community standpoint and as avid baseball fans, we are absolutely thrilled to bring the Region 10 Championship back to Big Rock Stadium,” Morehead City Marlins Vice President of Business Development, Dave Lipay said. “The chance to host high-caliber baseball games and to showcase our incredible ballpark is a win-win situation for everyone involved. For fans of outstanding baseball competition, the tournament will be must-see baseball.”

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a daily basis at the cost of $10 per day or with the All-Tournament Pass at $25, giving you access to every game played. Tickets are on sale now via the following link.

The winner of the Region 10 Tournament will move on to host the winner of the Region 8 tournament in a best-of-3 series for the title of South Atlantic District Champion beginning May 13th. The South Atlantic District Champion qualifies for the 2022 NJCAA Division II World Series to be played at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Okla., scheduled for May 28-June 4.

Puck O’Neal Field at Big Rock Stadium was erected in 2010 in Morehead City, the business epicenter within the beautiful Crystal Coast. The stadium is home to the Morehead City Marlins, a Coastal Plain League baseball team, operated by Riverfront Sports and Entertainment. Big Rock Stadium’s main grandstand seats 1,800 fans, with availability for another 400-500 standing-room-only tickets. The stadium is located inside Rotary Park at 2714 Mayberry Loop Rd, Morehead City, NC.