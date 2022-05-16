GREENVILLE, S.C. – An unblemished performance on the mound in April led to additional recognition for UNC-Pembroke rookie Evan McLean on Friday afternoon when the righthander was crowned Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for the second-straight time, the league office announced.



A product of Greenville and D.H. Conley High School, McLean posted a 4-0 record and a 2.84 ERA in five starts against conference foes in April, while also limiting opponents to a paltry .205 batting average. He struck out 20 batters in 22-2/3 innings of work, and allowed just seven earned runs across his five appearances that included victories over then-No. 5 North Greenville, Belmont Abbey, Barton and Mount Olive.



A first team all-conference pick just two weeks ago, McLean has compiled an 8-1 record and a conference-best 3.05 ERA in his first collegiate season, while striking out 48 batters in 56 innings pitched. He has allowed opponents to hit at just a .231 clip this season which ranks third-best among Conference Carolinas hurlers.



