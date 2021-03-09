Former Greene Central standout leaving UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Former Greene Central High School standout Imajae Dodd has played his last game for UNC Wilmington.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore announced on Twitter on Monday that he would enter the transfer portal and leave UNCW. The announcement comes after the Seahawks fell 73-60 to William & Mary on Saturday in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament.

On Twitter Monday afternoon, Dodd, who led Greene Central to the 2018 state high school basketball state finals, made the announcement that he was entering the transfer portal.

“Dub Nation I appreciate my time here for the past two years and everything UNCW and the fans have done to support me. I am grateful for all the relationships I have built and the memories that we have created in Trask Coliseum. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Dodd had seen his playing time diminish over his sophomore season. He didn’t play in the team’s loss in the CAA Tournament. He played 112 minutes in a game against Elon on Feb. 27. Before that, he played 31 total minutes in six previous games.

For the season, Dodd averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and .7 blocks. He shot 61.5% from the field. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and shot 57.4% from the field.