CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Griff O’Ferrall led off the game with the first of Virginia’s four home runs Jake Gelof went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, and the Cavaliers set a program record for runs in a super regional game in their 14-4 win over Duke Saturday.

The decisive Game 3 is set for Sunday with the winner earning an automatic berth into the College World Series.

Connelly Early (12-2) scattered nine hits — and a hit by pitch — over seven innings while allowed three runs, none earned, with eight strikeouts to get the win.

Luke Storm hit a two-RBI double and scored and Damon Lux followed four pitches later with another double to pull Duke within a run in the bottom of the fourth inning but Ethan Anthony hit a three-run shot and Anthony Stephan added a solo homer in the fifth to make it 8-3. Gelof hit a two-run double in the sixth and a two-run homer that sparked a four-run eighth that gave Virginia a 14-3 lead.

Storm and Lux each had two RBIs for Duke (39-23) and Tyler Albright went 3 for 4 with two runs.