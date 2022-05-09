FLORENCE, S.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose graduate Darius Nobles was among the five Francis Marion University baseball players named to the 2022 Conference Carolinas All-Conference team.

Nobles, a native of Greenville, batted .402 with 51 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, and 53 runs batted in. He led FMU in both slugging percentage (.736) and on-base percentage (.518). The former figure represents a new school record, while the latter ranks second in team history. He ended the season having safely reached base in each of the final 27 games, and led FMU with 17 multi-RBI contests.

Nobles, a graduate student, was a core part of a lineup that helped direct Francis Marion to a 29-19 record this past season – an 11-win improvement over the previous season – in the team’s first year as a member of Conference Carolinas.