MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir Community College’s baseball team won its first Region 10 title since 2010 with a commanding 14-2 win over Catawba Valley Community College in Monday’s title game played at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City.

The Lancers rattled off five straight win-or-go-home games to clinch the title. A big offensive performance by Kevin Jones and good pitching by Tyler Thompson was more than enough.

Click the above video for more.