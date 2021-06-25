NC State baseball player tests positive for COVID ahead of College World Series semifinals game

OMAHA, Neb. (WNCN) — At least one N.C. State Wolfpack baseball player has tested positive for COVID-19, just before the team is set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for a trip to the NCAA College Baseball championship series.

Sources tell CBS 17’s Todd Gibson that infielder J.T. Jarrett was sent home due to COVID-19.

Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice is being held out of the contest. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21.

Justice has posted one win and four saves in the Pack’s 2021 postseason run. He was recently named a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game.

