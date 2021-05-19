NCAA to allow local authorities to dictate limits on attendance at events

NEW YORK (AP) — The NCAA announced Wednesday it will let local authorities decide whether there will be limits on attendance at venues for the national baseball and softball tournaments.

Masks and physical distancing also will not be required unless mandated by local health authorities. The guidance is subject to change based on emerging trends and science around COVID-19.

The two tournaments open with 16 regionals, followed by eight super regionals, played at campus sites.

The softball tournament starts Friday, with the Women’s College World Series opening June 3 at 12,000-seat USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Baseball regionals begin June 4, with the College World Series opening June 19 at 24,000-seat TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

The NCAA last month set fan capacity at 50% for its outdoor spring championships and Division I fall championships being held in the spring.