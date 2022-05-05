MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College’s baseball team scored six runs in the first two innings then added four more in the seventh for a 12-6 win over Cleveland Community College Thursday in the opening game of the Region X baseball tournament at Big Rock Stadium.

With the win, PCC (35-7), the East No. 2 seed, will face West No. 1 seed Catawba Valley Community College on Friday at 4 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament. Catawba beat Bryant & Stratton College 4-3 in Thursday’s second game.

The Bulldogs pounded out 13 hits to build its lead then relied on Chris Morris, who gave up one earned run on three hits over the final seven innings. Morris came in after pitching in relief of starter Cannon Pickell, the league’s pitcher of the year, who was taken out after two innings.

Four Bulldogs each drove in two runs, including Robert Buckley, who was 3-for-5. Region X Player of the Year Houston Koon, Robbie O’Neal and Shea Ward also drove in two runs each. Will Walker hit a solo homer and Jayson Arendt also had three hits.

Lenoir Community College (35-17) dropped a 7-2 decision in Thursday’s opening round to Patrick & Henry Community College. No details from the game were available.

The Lancers were scheduled to play a losers’ bracket game on Friday at 1 p.m.