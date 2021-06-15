Pitt Community College freshman earns NJCAA first-team All-American honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt Community College freshman has earned National Junior College Athletic Association First-Team All-American honors.

Summer Campbell, a freshman who played at Washington High School, was part of the 13-player first team. Two players from Louisburg College made first- and third-team honors in Division II.

Campbell, a shortstop, batted .514 in 33 games for the Bulldogs. She had 55 hits, 53 RBIs, 10 home runs and 16 stolen bases, all of which were team highs. Her batting average was 18th best among Division II schools in the country while her 53 RBI were tied for 53rd nationally.