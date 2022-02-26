KINSTON, N.C. – Paul Skenes and the Air Force bullpen were nearly flawless on Friday, as a two-run 3rd inning was all the Falcons needed in today’s win over Navy at the Freedom Classic at Grainger Stadium.

“Every service academy game is a dogfight, and this held true tonight,” said head coach Mike Kazlausky.

Skenes tossed six innings, allowing only two hits while striking out nine Midshipmen, walking none. A leadoff double in the top of 1st, a Navy sac bunt and RBI groundout provided the only run on Skenes’ ledger.

After a two-out single in the 2nd, Skenes proceeded to retire 13-consecutive Navy hitters.

All of Air Force’s runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the 3rd. Trayden Tamiya led off the inning with a foul out to the catcher before Aerik Joe recorded his first extra-base hit of 2022, a double into the right-center gap. Sam Kulasingam flew out to left, forcing the Falcons to mount a two-out rally.

Skenes walked on four pitches, putting runners on first and second with two down.

Gabriel Garcia came up clutch, hitting a RBI single up the middle to score Joe, tying the game at 1-1. With runners on the corners, Braydon Altorfer worked a walk, bringing up Cayden Zimmerman. The senior would eventually take the free pass on four pitches, scoring Skenes to give Air Force a 2-1 lead.

Zach Argo and Doyle Gehring combined to polish off the final three innings, with Argo bridging the 7th and 8th before Gehring notched his second save of the season.

Argo allowed only one hit with three strikeouts in his two innings of relief, while Gehring saw a two-out single amount to no damage in his scoreless 9th.

“Our pitching has been the highlight of our early season, and pitching wins,” said Kaz. “Tip of the cap to our staff, but we’ll be back at it again tomorrow.”

The win is Skenes’ first of the season, as Air Force moves to 29-28 all-time against Navy.

The schedule for the remainder of the weekend at the Freedom Classic has been altered, as inclement weather is projected to hit the Kinston area on Sunday. As a result, the two teams will play a pair of seven inning games on Saturday, with the doubleheader starting at 2 pm.