CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCT) — The University of Virginia honored a legend last Saturday.

Many came to pay their respects in a ceremony for Terry Holland, who also served as athletics director at East Carolina University. While at Virginia, he led his teams to a pair of Final Four appearances, coaching the Cavaliers from 1974-1990.

In 2004, he returned to his roots in Eastern North Carolina as the athletics director at ECU. He guided the Pirates to new heights in athletics before retiring in 2013.

Holland died on Feb. 26, 2023 at age 80.

