COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — William Yarbrough made six saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 0-0 draw with Charlotte FC in MLS action on Saturday.

Yarbrough denied back-to-back shots by Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski in the 49th minute for the Rapids (2-3-3). Yarbrough also had a big save in stoppage time, turning away a shot by McKinze Gaines who was through on goal, to preserve the shutout.

Diego Rubio had two shots bounce off the crossbar in the first half for Colorado.

Charlotte (3-5-1) outshot the Rapids 13-9 with a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Gyasi Zardes made his debut for Colorado one day after being acquired from the Columbus Crew, coming off the bench at the one-hour mark.