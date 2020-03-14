Live Now
Conley and New Bern play in final games before the Coronavirus hiatus

New Bern, NC – The NCHSAA announced on March 12th that all sporting events would be suspended until at least April 6th beginning at 11:59 pm on March 13th. New Bern High School and D.H Conley were one of the few high schools that played Friday night before the NCHSAA sports suspension began.

High School Sports Scoreboard:

Baseball:

New Bern 3, D.H. Conley 2

Perquimans 6, Northside Pinetown 3

Fike 4, J.H. Rose 2

North Johnston 4, Princeton 3

East Duplin 11, Richlands 3

Havelock 7, Pamlico County 1

Softball:

D.H. Conley 2, New Bern 0

Richlands 19, East Duplin 4

Soccer:

New Bern 1(5-4), D.H. Conley 1

Southwest Edgecombe 8, Hertford County 1

Hunt 3, West Johnston 0

Lacrosse:

J.H. Rose 17, Croatan 5

