Conley and New Bern play in final games before the Coronavirus hiatus

New Bern, NC – The NCHSAA announced on March 12th that all sporting events would be suspended until at least April 6th beginning at 11:59 pm on March 13th. New Bern High School and D.H Conley were one of the few high schools that played Friday night before the NCHSAA sports suspension began.
High School Sports Scoreboard:
Baseball:
New Bern 3, D.H. Conley 2
Perquimans 6, Northside Pinetown 3
Fike 4, J.H. Rose 2
North Johnston 4, Princeton 3
East Duplin 11, Richlands 3
Havelock 7, Pamlico County 1
Softball:
D.H. Conley 2, New Bern 0
Richlands 19, East Duplin 4
Soccer:
New Bern 1(5-4), D.H. Conley 1
Southwest Edgecombe 8, Hertford County 1
Hunt 3, West Johnston 0
Lacrosse:
J.H. Rose 17, Croatan 5