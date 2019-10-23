Live Now
Conley and South Central to Meet in Eastern Carolina Volleyball Championship

9OYS Sports

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – D.H Conley and South Central both won their Eastern Carolina 3A/4A semi-final matchups to set up a third meeting between the two schools.

D.H. Conley defeated New Bern 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-23). Maddy May led the Vikings with 15 kills while Sara Dees had five kills and seven blocks.

South Central defeated J.H. Rose 3-2 (22-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 15-8). With the win, the Falcons moved to 18-0 on the season.

The Vikings and Falcons will now meet in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A championship game at South Central Wednesday at 6 p.m.

