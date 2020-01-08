Conley Girls Continue Perfect Season

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The D.H. Conley girls basketball team is in the middle of a perfect season. The Vikings moved to 11-0 after a 68-37 win over cross-town rival J.H Rose Monday night.

The Vikings are led by their senior guard Jenna Wooten who is a staple in the team’s success.

The Vikings also have young talent on the team in Kylah Silver. The Freshman has been phenomenal this season, winning the South Central Holiday Tournament most valuable player.

The two guards and the Vikings are back in action Friday against C.B Aycock.