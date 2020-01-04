Conley girls go to 10-0 as a part of ‘Friday Night Hoops’

NC State head coach Dave Doeren has announced that Tim Beck has joined the Wolfpack staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Beck has been an offensive coordinator in the Big 12 and with two Big Ten schools, spending the past three seasons as the OC at Texas.

"I am so excited to bring Tim Beck to NC State to run our offense," said Doeren. "I have known Tim for over 20 years and know that he is a difference maker who demonstrates what a leader, motivator, and connector is all about. He will take our offense and build it around the strengths of our personnel. It will be versatile, aggressive, and player- friendly.