Conley girls go to 10-0 as a part of ‘Friday Night Hoops’

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

9OYS Sports

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – DH Conley’s ladies raced past New Bern, 72-37 as a part of the high school basketball action on Friday night around the area. The Conley girls are now 10-0 on the season.

GIRLS SCORES

DH Conley 72, New Bern 37

South Central 69, Eastern Wayne 34

Kinston 66, West Craven 23

Greene Central 46, South Lenoir 43

Washington 59, Ayden-Grifton 55

Parrott Academy 49, Lawrence Academy 7 (Bear Grass Championship)

BOYS SCORES

South Central 90, Eastern Wayne 66

DH Conley 44, New Bern 42

Greene Central 71, South Lenoir 53

Lejeune 45, SW Onslow 27

Dixon 46, Croatan 42

