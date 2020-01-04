Conley girls go to 10-0 as a part of ‘Friday Night Hoops’
GREENVILLE (WNCT) – DH Conley’s ladies raced past New Bern, 72-37 as a part of the high school basketball action on Friday night around the area. The Conley girls are now 10-0 on the season.
GIRLS SCORES
DH Conley 72, New Bern 37
South Central 69, Eastern Wayne 34
Kinston 66, West Craven 23
Greene Central 46, South Lenoir 43
Washington 59, Ayden-Grifton 55
Parrott Academy 49, Lawrence Academy 7 (Bear Grass Championship)
BOYS SCORES
South Central 90, Eastern Wayne 66
DH Conley 44, New Bern 42
Greene Central 71, South Lenoir 53
Lejeune 45, SW Onslow 27
Dixon 46, Croatan 42