Conley ousts Rose in OT as NCHSAA soccer playoffs begin

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – DH Conley edged rival JH Rose on penalty kicks to advance in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

Here are the scores from around the area:

DH Conley 0, JH Rose 0 OT (Conley won 4-2 in PK’s)

Wilmington Ashley 2, New Bern 1

Jacksonville 5, North Brunswick 0

Croatan 4, Greene Central 2

East Duplin 1, Washington 1 OT (East Duplin won 6-5 in PK’s)

North Johnston 2, North Lenoir 1

Dixon 4, Richlands 1

Ledford 9, North Pitt 0

Research Triange 5, Tarboro 1

Woods Charter 3, Edenton 2

