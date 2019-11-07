Conley ousts Rose in OT as NCHSAA soccer playoffs begin
GREENVILLE (WNCT) – DH Conley edged rival JH Rose on penalty kicks to advance in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.
Here are the scores from around the area:
DH Conley 0, JH Rose 0 OT (Conley won 4-2 in PK’s)
Wilmington Ashley 2, New Bern 1
Jacksonville 5, North Brunswick 0
Croatan 4, Greene Central 2
East Duplin 1, Washington 1 OT (East Duplin won 6-5 in PK’s)
North Johnston 2, North Lenoir 1
Dixon 4, Richlands 1
Ledford 9, North Pitt 0
Research Triange 5, Tarboro 1
Woods Charter 3, Edenton 2
