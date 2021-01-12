Conley, Rose and South Central all open NCHSAA volleyball playoffs with wins

GREENVILLE- Three Pitt County teams from the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A were all winners in the first round of the NCHSAA volleyball playoffs Tuesday night.

Farmville Central, also from Pitt County, was also a winner in the first round.

Here are the scores from the first round:

4A

South Central 3, Heritage 0

3A

DH Conley 3, Terry Sanford 0

JH Rose 3, Gray’s Creek 1

Wilson Hunt 3, Jacksonville 1

Clayton 3, West Carteret 0

2A

Farmville Central 3, Midway 1

North Lenoir 3, Randleman 0

South Granville 3, East Duplin 1

Carrboro 3, Ayden-Grifton 0

Croatan 3, St. Pauls 1

1A

Camden 3, Cape Hatteras 0

East Carteret 3, Northside-Pinetown 1

Louisburg 3, South Creek 1

Falls Creek 3, Riverside 0

Perquimans 3, Vance Central 0

Currituck County 3, Whiteville 0

Neuse Charter 3, Pamlico County 2