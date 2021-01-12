Conley, Rose and South Central all open NCHSAA volleyball playoffs with wins

GREENVILLE- Three Pitt County teams from the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A were all winners in the first round of the NCHSAA volleyball playoffs Tuesday night.
Farmville Central, also from Pitt County, was also a winner in the first round.
Here are the scores from the first round:
4A
South Central 3, Heritage 0
3A
DH Conley 3, Terry Sanford 0
JH Rose 3, Gray’s Creek 1
Wilson Hunt 3, Jacksonville 1
Clayton 3, West Carteret 0
2A
Farmville Central 3, Midway 1
North Lenoir 3, Randleman 0
South Granville 3, East Duplin 1
Carrboro 3, Ayden-Grifton 0
Croatan 3, St. Pauls 1
1A
Camden 3, Cape Hatteras 0
East Carteret 3, Northside-Pinetown 1
Louisburg 3, South Creek 1
Falls Creek 3, Riverside 0
Perquimans 3, Vance Central 0
Currituck County 3, Whiteville 0
Neuse Charter 3, Pamlico County 2