Conley, Rose to face off in 3A East Region Volleyball Final

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – D.H. Conley won their third round matchup against rival Chapel Hill 3-1 (25-16 26-28 25-19 25-20) on Saturday Afternoon. This is for fourth consecutive season that the Vikings and Tigers were matched up in the East Region playoffs.
Conley will now host cross-town rival J.H. Rose at home on Tuesday for the East Region Championship. J.H. Rose defeated Person High School on Saturday 3-1 shocking the East bracket advancing to the East Region Finals as a 15th seed.
1A Volleyball Scores:
East Wake 3, Falls Lake 0
Perquimans 3, Neuse Charter 1
2A Volleyball Scores:
North Lenoir 3, Croatan 1
McMichael, Carrboro
3A Volleyball Scores:
JH Rose 3, Person 1
DH Conley 3, Chapel Hill 1
4A Volleyball Scores:
Cardinal Gibbons 3, Millbrook 0
Pinecrest 3, Hoggard 0