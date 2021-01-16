Conley, Rose to face off in 3A East Region Volleyball Final

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – D.H. Conley won their third round matchup against rival Chapel Hill 3-1 (25-16 26-28 25-19 25-20) on Saturday Afternoon. This is for fourth consecutive season that the Vikings and Tigers were matched up in the East Region playoffs.

Conley will now host cross-town rival J.H. Rose at home on Tuesday for the East Region Championship. J.H. Rose defeated Person High School on Saturday 3-1 shocking the East bracket advancing to the East Region Finals as a 15th seed.

1A Volleyball Scores:

East Wake 3, Falls Lake 0

Perquimans 3, Neuse Charter 1

2A Volleyball Scores:

North Lenoir 3, Croatan 1

McMichael, Carrboro

3A Volleyball Scores:

JH Rose 3, Person 1

DH Conley 3, Chapel Hill 1

4A Volleyball Scores:

Cardinal Gibbons 3, Millbrook 0

Pinecrest 3, Hoggard 0

