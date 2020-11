GREENVILLE (WNCT) – DH Conley cruised past visiting JH Rose in a battle of volleyball rivals Monday afternoon.

Olivia Lefever led the way with 38 assists in the win. Ella Philpot had 12 kills and four blocks while Sara Dees had 11 kills and four blocks.

Conley improved to 2-0 with the win. Rose falls to 1-1.