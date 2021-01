CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have expanded the search for their next general manager to include at least nine candidates.

A person familiar with the situation says Carolina has requested permission to speak with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis, Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters about its vacant GM position.