GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - The countdown to Christmas is on with less than two weeks until the big day. With that, the countdown is to mail out those holiday gifts is also on.

"From what we call the peak season, Thanksgiving through New Years, we expect 850 million to 950 million packages and over 12 billion pieces of mail total," said Philip Bogenberger, U.S. Postal Service communications specialist.