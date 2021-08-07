COVID-19 case on Tar Heel team ends Little League season at Southeast Regional

WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. — The Greenville Tar Heel Little League team that was playing in the Southeast Regional in Warner Robbins, Ga., had its season end Saturday after at least one person on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Health protocols state that if a player is tested positive, they must quarantine. Since it’s a member of the team, each member is also at risk for also having the virus, even if they are not tested positive. Since the quarantine lasts longer than the Southeast Regional, Tar Heel would not have enough players to field a team. Therefore, the season is over.

Tar Heel manager Cory Scott posted this notice to his Facebook page, noting what had happened.

Tar Heel opened Southeast Regional play with a 4-3 victory over West Virginia on Friday. The team was set to play a team out of Florida on Saturday before getting the news.

The Tar Heel team won its district and state title without losing a game. It was one of the favorites to either win it all or finish second, which would qualify them for a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.