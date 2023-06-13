WILMINGTON, NC – The Motorboaters sent six pitchers to the mound and knocked nine hits in the 6-5 win over the Sharks. Noah Covington (Maryland Eastern Shore) got the start on the bump for Morehead City. He gave up six hits and four runs in his three and two-thirds innings pitched.

The Motorboaters started the game off with a run that came in a funky fashion. Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) hit a leadoff double, followed by a single from Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) into right field to advance Mershon to third base. Phillip Bernstein (Richmond) struck out swinging, but Mershon capitalized on an error by Sharks first baseman Aaron Smigelski, sliding home to give the Motorboaters a 1-0 lead. The Sharks managed to limit the damage by retiring the next two batters, leaving Morehead City with one run on the board.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Sharks were unable to respond as Motorboater pitcher Noah Covington went three up and three down. Sharks starter Wes Earles would answer right back in the top of the second as he struck out Braylin Marine (Newberry College) and McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) before Evan Leibl (West Texas A&M) lined out to center field to cause a one, two, three inning of his own.

The Sharks surged in the bottom of the second inning, tallying three runs on three hits. Smigelski was retired for the first out with a line drive to left field. Ethan Wilder followed suit, grounding out to the first baseman for the second out. However, Luke Nowak broke through with a single to third base, while Kyle Smith drew a walk. Drew Sturgeon then delivered a clutch single to left field, resulting in a run scored by Nowak. Tanner Leonard reached base on an error, allowing Sturgeon to advance and Smith to score. Connor Powell added to the rally with a single to left field, bringing Leonard home and extending the Sharks’ lead to 3-1.

The Motorboaters had a productive top of the third inning to respond to the Sharks. Scotty Young (Rutgers) drew a walk, followed by Mershon knocking a single to left field. Youngblood then added a base hit to right field, loading the bases. Bernstein reached first on a fielder’s choice, scoring Mershon and Young. Evan Scavotto (Portland) received a walk, and Dan Tauken (Albany) powered a single to right field, bringing home Bernstein. The Sharks made a pitching change, bringing in Andy Cook for Earles. Marine then reached first on a fielder’s choice, allowing Scavotto to score. However, the Motorboaters couldn’t add more runs as the inning concluded with a fly out by Leibl to center field. The Motorboaters now held a 5-3 lead over the Sharks.

The next game will be Tuesday at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City to face the Holly Springs Salamanders. The game is scheduled for a 7 pm start.