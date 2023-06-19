GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins/Motorboaters got back on the winning track after a brief two-game losing streak while the Wilson Tobs fell on the road in Coastal Plain League action from Sunday.

Morehead City Marlins 13, Peninsula Pilots 6

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Motorboaters went out in a blaze of glory on Sunday night, as they staged a furious seven run rally in the eighth inning to secure the 13-6 victory over the Peninsula Pilots. Ty Bothwell (Indiana) got the nod to start for the Motorboaters, and he gave up two runs in the top of the first inning. Trey Morgan got the action started in the first with a double with one out, and Justin Starke walked to put to put two runners on for Zach Morris, who singled in Morgan and Harris to give the Pilots an early 2-0 lead.

After surrendering an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, the Boater bats got to work in the bottom half. Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) walked, and Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) singled to put two runners on with no outs against Pilots starter Jay Schueler. Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) doubled in Mershon, and the Motorboaters would cut the lead in half at 2-1. A Braylin Marline (Newberry College) batted ball and a throwing error by Pilots third baseman Mason Dunaway scored Anderson and advanced Youngblood to third with one out. A groundout to short by Dan Tauken (Albany) brought home Youngblood for the third run of the inning and propelled the score to 3-2 in the Motorboaters’ favor.

The second and third innings went through in quick order, but the fourth turned the game upside down and in favor of the Pilots. With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fourth, Luke Waters slashed a double into the outfield to score two runs for the Pilots to take a 4-3 lead.

Cade Carlson (ETSU) came in in relief of Bothwell, who went 3.1 innings, giving up five hits and six runs, walking five batters and striking out four. Carlson allowed both runners that Bothwell left on to score, as Dunaway scored on a wild pitch, and Waters came around to score on a Morgan RBI double.

With the win, the Motorboaters move to 11-4 in CPL play. The Motorboaters will return as the Marlins on Monday as they face the Wake Forest Fungo in a seven-inning exhibition game. First pitch from Big Rock Stadium is scheduled for 7 pm.

Tri-City Chili Peppers 16, Wilson Tobs 6

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Despite Connor Tucker’s 3-for-4 night and Patrick Fultz’s solo home run, the Wilson Tobs (10-4) fell for the first time in over a week in a 16-6 run-rule loss at the hands of the Tri-City Chili Peppers (8-6) on Sunday evening at Shepherd Stadium.

The loss put an end to Wilson’s five-game winning streak, and was the third of the season to Tri-City. Fultz’s solo shot in the first gave the Tobs the early 1-0 advantage, but after a three-run bomb off the bat of Michael Dolberry in the home half, it was all Chili Peppers the rest of the way.

A three-run first, there-run second, three-run third and seven-run fourth proved costly for Wilson, and although the Tobs were able to scratch across three runs in the sixth, it was just too little too late.

Wilson returns to action this upcoming Tuesday for Fleming Fan Feast when the Tobs look to bounce back in their lone meeting with the Martinsville Mustangs in the 2023 campaign. First pitch is at 7 p.m. ET.

The Wilson Tobs will also hold its Fourth of July fireworks on July 1. Click here to find out more.