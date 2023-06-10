GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins sported a new look with the same outcome on Friday.

The Marlins beat Holly Springs Salamanders 7-4. They played as the Morehead City Motorboats in that game. The Wilson Tobs hit the road and beat the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, 6-4.

Morehead City Marlins 7, Holly Springs Salamanders 4

In their debut as the Motorboaters Friday night, the Morehead City took down the Holly Springs Salamanders 7-4 in mesmerizing fashion. Shaun Gamelin (Rhode Island College) took the bump for the Motorboaters, and went four innings, giving up three runs and striking out four in his four-inning start.

Gamelin started the first with a bang, inducing a strikeout and two groundouts to start the frame. Salamanders starter Christian Keel would start the first with efficiency as well. Nate Anderson would single after a strikeout, but Keel would come back to strike out Michael Gould (Maryville) and Landon Choboy (Mount Olive) to end the threat.

The second would see two runners on for the Salamanders with one out, before Gamelin locked it in and struck out Win Johns, and prompted a Ty Torti to end the frame.

Wilson Tobs 6, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 4

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Wilson scored four runs in the eighth inning and held on for the win, despite giving up three runs after that.

Three players, Harrison Pontoli, Garrett Anglim and Brian Fry each had two hits for the Tobs.

