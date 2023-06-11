GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins just keep on winning, at home and on the road. The Wilson Tobs, however, are at least 1-1 in their recent road swing.

The Marlins went to Florence, S.C., on Saturday and picked up an 11-3 victory. With the win, the Marlins moved to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in league play. It was their eighth straight win.

Wilson went to Hampton, Va., and lost, 5-3. That put the Tobs at 5-3 on the season.

Wilson Tobs 5, Peninsula Pilots 3

HAMPTON, Va. — Despite Garrett Anglim’s 2-for-4 day and his third home run in the past two games, the Wilson Tobs fell for just the third time this season at War Memorial Stadium.

Wilson hosts the Pilots on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Fleming Stadium.

Morehead City Marlins 11, Florence Flamingos 3

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Marlins scored four times in the second inning and blew it up with six runs in the final three innings. Evan Scavotto doubled in two runs and Nate Anderson later singled in two more in the second.

The Marlins go to Wilmington to face the Sharks on Monday.

