HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. – Despite Trent Harris’ five scoreless innings and Scott Mackiewicz’s 3-for-5 night, the Wilson Tobs found themselves shutout for the first time this season in a 1-0 loss to the Holly Springs Salamanders on Friday evening at Ting Stadium.

The loss marked the Tobs’ first this season to the Salamanders (8-11) in four tries, and the third in Holly Springs. Wilson (11-6) mustered just five hits on the day in the one-run defeat, with three coming from Mackiewicz and two coming from designated hitter Sammy Sass.

The lone run on the day scored in the seventh on a wild pitch that allowed pinch-runner Mika Peterson to score from third, with that being all the Salamanders needed in their eighth victory of the season.

The Tobs will look to bounce back this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET when they travel to Wilmington to take on the Sharks at Buck Hardee Field for the first time this season. Wilson won the first meeting between these two teams earlier this year, a 10-1 demolition of Wilmington at Historic Fleming Stadium back on June 8.

Morehead City Marlins rained out

Friday’s game in Morehead City between the Marlins and Wilmington Sharks was rained out. No new date was announced.

The Marlins were scheduled to play at the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Saturday at 7 p.m.