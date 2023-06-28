WILSON, N.C. – The Wilson Tobs started strong but the Martinsville Mustangs rallied for a 13-4 win at Fleming Stadium on Tuesday. The Morehead City Marlins won a rain-shortened exhibition game with the Carolina Ducks at Big Rock Stadium.

Martinsville Mustangs 13, Wilson Tobs 4

Despite surrendering just six hits and leading 3-0 through the first five frames, the Wilson Tobs (12-7) dropped their lone meeting against the Martinsville Mustangs (7-10) of the 2023 season with a 13-4 loss on Tuesday night at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The loss now moves Wilson a game back of first place in the Coastal Plain League (CPL) East Division, with sights set on a Coastal Plain League First Half title still looming on the horizon. Both Sammy Sass and AJ Jones each recorded multi-hit games for the Tobs on Tuesday night, but it proved to not be enough, with Wilson suffering its seventh loss of the 2023 campaign.

Up next for the Tobs, a trip to Morehead City to take on the Marlins at Big Rock Stadium for a 7:00 p.m. ET first pitch. A victory would move Wilson into a tie of first place in the CPL East, with Wilson looking to move to 3-0 against Morehead City in 2023.

Morehead City Marlins 12, Carolina Ducks 1

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Morehead City Fish Tacos reigned victorious over the Carolina Ducks in a 12-1 exhibition game that ended in the sixth inning due to rain on Tuesday night. Nate Anderson, (Gardner-Webb), led the Fish Tacos with four runs scored and two home runs over the right field fence.

Noah Covington (Maryland Eastern Shore) started the game for Morehead City, making his fourth appearance of the season. Covington pitched three innings, struck out four batters, and conceded one run.

In the top of the first, Covington hit Connor Kubis with a pitch, followed by a single from Ian Martins. Bradleigh Wohlers hit a grounder to third baseman Evan Scavotto (Portland), who then threw it to second baseman McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) for a fielder’s choice. Paxton Tucker came up with runners on the corners and delivered a base hit, allowing Kubis to score the only run for the Ducks.

Trailing 1-0, the Fish Tacos responded strongly in the bottom of the first. Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) started with a walk, and Anderson followed with a deep right field shot that just stayed fair. Zach Marriott (Hendrix College) continued the momentum with a single, advancing to second due to an error. Will Walsh (Nebraska) was hit by a pitch, and Dan Tauken (Albany) grounded into a double play. With Marriott on third base, Scavotto hit the ball toward third baseman Ethan Shepherd, who committed an error, allowing Marriott to score and bringing the score to 3-1.

In the top of the second, Covington retired the side with three up and three down, including two strikeouts. In the bottom half, the Fish Tacos scored three more runs. After two quick outs, Mershon singled, followed by an Anderson walk. Marriott then hit a two-RBI double, and Walsh contributed with a single, driving in Marriott and extending the Fish Tacos’ lead to 6-1.

Covington concluded his performance in the third inning, facing only three batters and recording two strikeouts and a flyout. Collin Jordan started as the Ducks’ pitcher in the third and faced four batters, leaving Tuffy stranded at first after his single.

Kevin Opanel (Monmouth) came in for relief in the fourth, facing four batters and recording two strikeouts and a walk.

All nine batters for the Fish Tacos crossed home plate four more times in the fourth inning. Mershon led off with a walk, followed by a single from Anderson and a walk by Marriott, loading the bases for Walsh. The Ducks made a pitching change, bringing Justin Wilkes to the mound. Walsh hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Mershon. Wilkes walked Scavotto to load the bases, and then walked Tuffy, allowing Anderson to score. Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) then hit a two-RBI base hit, bringing in Marriott and Scavotto and putting the Fish Tacos ahead 10-1 heading into the fifth.

Michael Quevedo (Nicholls State) took the mound in the fifth, facing four batters and striking out three of them.

In the bottom of the fifth, both Anderson and Walsh hit home runs over the right field fence, extending the Fish Tacos’ lead to 12-1.

Due to heavy rain, only two Ducks batters came to the plate in the sixth inning, forcing the game to be called off with a final score of 12-1 in favor of the Fish Tacos.

Morehead City will play their third of eight consecutive games on Wednesday night against the Wilson Tobs. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium.