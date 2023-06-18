GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — First it was the Morehead City Marlins who were hot. Now, it’s the Wilson Tobs.

Wilson beat the Tri-City Chili Peppers, 6-4, on Saturday. It was the fifth straight win for the Tobs. Meanwhile, the Marlins lost their second straight at the Wilmington Sharks. On Friday, Wilson ended the Marlins’ 12-game win streak.

Wilson will play at the Chili Peppers on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. while the Marlins host the Penisula Pilots in a 6 p.m. game.

Wilson Tobs 6, Tri-City Chili Peppers 4

WILSON, N.C. — Led by a two-run eighth on a Connor Price go-ahead sacrifice fly and a Brian Fry RBI single, the Wilson Tobs (10-3) won their fifth consecutive contest with a 6-4 victory over the Tri-City Chili Peppers (7-6) on Saturday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The win marked the Tobs’ first on the season over Tri-City, and moved Wilson into sole possession of first place in the Coastal Plain League East Division.

Trailing 2-0 in the home half of the second, a Price RBI single cut the deficit in half, and after tacking on two more on two Peppers’ errors, the Tobs scratched across another to make it a 4-2 ballgame on an AJ Jones RBI fielder’s choice.

Flash forward to the bottom of the eighth, with the game freshly tied up at four, Price came through with his go-ahead base knock, propelling the Tobs to a two-run win. Lefty reliever Zach Davidson picked up the win in his Wilson debut. The Indiana State product didn’t yield an earned run in his appearance in the eighth, while Jonah Milchuck picked up the save.

Up next for the Tobs, a trip to Colonial Heights, Va., to take on Tri-City in a rematch between the two. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET.

Wilmington Sharks 7, Morehead City Marlins 6

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wilmington scored a run in the eighth inning to tie it then won it with a run in the bottom of the ninth.

A game story was not ready early Sunday. Click the above link to go to the Marlins’ website to read more. Click here to see the Saturday box score.