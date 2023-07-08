MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Led by another dominant outing by right-hander Trent Harris and Patrick Fultz’s 2-for-3 night with an RBI single, the Wilson Tobs (15-11, 1-1) picked up their first victory of the Second Half of play in the Coastal Plain League with a rain-shortened 3-0 win over the Morehead City Marlins (18-10, 2-2) on Friday evening at Big Rock Stadium.

The game was called after six innings of play due to severe weather in the area, allowing Wilson to come away with the three-run triumph. Harris’ five scoreless frame set the tone the Tobs on Friday night. The UNC Pembroke product has now lowered his summer ERA to an outstanding 0.30 over the course of the 2023 campaign, with the second-year Tob still having allowed just one earned run across 24 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Wilson struck early for two in the top half of the third. A Matthew Cooper RBI single in his summer debut and a Fultz run-scoring base knock made it 2-0 early on, and a Connor Price RBI single later in the sixth allowed the Tobs to hold on to a 3-0 advantage.

The Marlins couldn’t scratch across anything from there, with Jonah Milchuck slamming the door in the big-time win.

Up next for Wilson, a meeting with the Peninsula Pilots on Saturday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Those still looking to purchase tickets can do so through showpass at wilsontobs.com.