WILSON, NC – The Marlins dropped a heartbreaker to the Tobs on Thursday 4-3.

Coming into the game two games ahead in the Coastal Plain League East standings with four games to play in the first half, the Marlins had the chance to increase their lead over the Tobs to three games. The winner of the first half of the season will earn a playoff spot in the Pettit Cup playoffs at the end of the season. With the loss, the Marlins now hold just a one-game lead over the second-place Tobs. Connor Caporale got the nod on the bump for the Tobs, and he disposed of the Marlins bats in short order in the first inning, going 1-2-3 to retire the side.

The Tobs would get ahead of Nick McCollum (Georgia Southwestern State) early, plating two runs in the first inning. With two outs and runners at first and third, Luis Rodriguez slapped a triple down the right field line that rolled into foul territory to plate two runs. With the Tobs up 2-0, McCollum got Chase Waddell to ground out to Braylin Marine (Newberry College) to end the threat.

In the bottom of the second with a runner on first and one out, Brian Fry corked a double to deep center field. Connor Price blazed around the base path as Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) came up firing from center. Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) cut the ball off and unleashed a fireball strike to catcher Mike Kenney who collided with Price barreling home. Kenney held the ball and applied the tag for the heroic second out. A Scott Mackiewicz single then brought home Fry for a 3-0 lead as the game headed to the top of the third.

A walk and a hit-by-pitch got the Marlins started in the top of the third with no outs, but Caporale retired the next three Marlins in a row to get out of trouble. Kristian Asbury (Troy) entered in relief of McCollum in the bottom of the third, after McCollum gave up three runs on five hits in his two innings.

The Marlins offense would finally find their stride in the top of the fifth. The fightin’ fish loaded the bases against Caporale, who was pulled for Ryan Corbett. Anderson walked with the bases loaded to plate the first run for the Marlins to bring the score to 3-1. The very next batter, Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) sent a fly ball deep enough into left field for Kenney to tag up from third and score, and the Marlins inched a little closer with the score 3-2.

The Marlins would find their mojo again in the sixth, as they loaded the bases with two outs for Anderson, who got smoked with a pitch to plate the tying run and bring the score to 3-3.

In the bottom of the eighth against Hunter Stevens, Chase Waddell reached base on a grounder to third and a fielding error on McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) Jack Rothenhausler checked in to pinch-run for Waddell and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Price then singled Rothenhausler to third, and Rothenhausler came home to score the winning run on an error by Youngblood and push the score to 4-3.

The Marlins looked poised for a comeback in the ninth, as Youngblood walked with no one out against closer Zach Davidson, but Davidson quashed the hopes rally as he disposed of the next three Marlins to earn the save. With the 4-3 win, the Tobs cut the Marlins’ CPL East lead to one game. Three games remain in the first half with a playoff spot up for grabs.

The Marlins prepare for a doubleheader on Friday against the Tri-City Chili Peppers. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5 PM from Big Rock Stadium. The game will be available to stream on FloSports.

The Tobs have a doubleheader against the Wilmington Sharks Friday at Buck Hardee Field. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.