WILSON, N.C. — The Marlins lost a heartbreaker to the Tobs on Thursday night 6-4, as they rallied late but could not come up with the victory.

Southpaw Devyn Terbrak (Western Kentucky) got the starting nod for the Marlins and pitched a good game despite some bad luck dealt his way. Wilson starter Shane Rademacher got things started with a bang, as he disposed of the Marlins in order 1-2-3 in the top of the first. Terbrak ran into some bad luck in the bottom of the first, as a fielding error by Trent Youngblood (Transylvania), a fielder’s choice that did not record an out, and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases against Terbrak with one out.

Connor Price slashed a 2-RBI single to right before Chase Waddell added an RBI single to left to give the Tobs a 3-0 lead after the first inning. The Tobs would continue the momentum against Terbrak in the bottom of the second inning, as most of the Tobs offensive work would come with two outs. With two men on, Scott Mackiewicz singled to center to bring the score to 4-0, and Luis Hernandez followed with a 2-RBI single of his own in the next at bat. This would propel the score to 6-0 after two innings.

The Marlins would plate their first run of the game in the top of the fifth inning, as Bobby Whalen (Indiana) would notch his first hit as a Marlin to lead off the inning. Dylan Rodgers (Appalachian State) would reach on an error by the Tob second baseman Rafe Perich before Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) would hit into a fielder’s choice to score Whalen and secure the RBI. Following the run, the Marlins headed to the bottom of the fifth inning down 6-1.

The six-run output in the first two innings were all the Tobs needed, as Terbrak would go five innings, giving up six runs with only two of the runs being earned. Kristian Asbury (Troy) would come on in relief for the Marlins in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out five Tobs in a stellar outing.

A pair of RBI doubles would bring the Marlins closer in the top of the eighth. Will Walsh (Nebraska) would smack a double down the line to score Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb), before Rodgers would double in Walsh to bring the game to a 6-3 score in favor of the Tobs.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, the spark was still alive for the Marlins as Anderson launched a ball over the right field fence to bring the game to 6-4, but Ryan Corbett secured the last out to earn the save of the 6-4 Tobs victory.

With the win, the Tobs improve to 5-1 in the season series. The Marlins return home on Friday night to face the Tri-City Chili Peppers. First pitch is scheduled for 7PM. The game will be available to stream on FloSports.