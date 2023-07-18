MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Despite a two-hit day from Rafe Perich, and solo home runs from Scott Mackiewicz and Elias Stevens, the Wilson Tobs (19-15) dropped their third contest in four tries in a 6-5 loss to the Morehead City Marlins (23-13, 7-5) at Monday night at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City.

The defeat moves the Tobs to 5-2 against the Marlins this season, and to 2-2 against Morehead City within the confines of its home park.

Though Wilson led 4-3 entering the home half of the eighth, a three-spot for the Marlins in the frame vaulted Morehead City ahead in the one-run victory. And although Stevens’ solo shot drew the game within one, the Tobs couldn’t scratch another across, with Morehead’s Ryan Devanney able to slam the door.

Next up, the trio of Mackieiwcz, Reese Miller and Shane Rademacher make their way down to Lexington, S.C. for the 2023 Coastal Plain League All-Star Show at Lexington County Stadium for the following two days. Wilson then returns home to face off against the Holly Springs Salamanders on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.