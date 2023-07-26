WILMINGTON, NC – The Fish Tacos lost a close contest to the Sharks Tuesday night 9-7.

With the win, the Sharks lead the season series 7-6. The contest exploded in the second inning when the Sharks plated eight runs.

The scoring started with runners on second and third. Ethan Wilder put a ball in play that was mishandled by McGwire Tuffy (George Washington) This plated the first Sharks run of the night. Drew Sturgeon later came to the plate with the bases loaded and he singled to right field bringing in a run. A throwing error in right field plated another run on the play to put the Sharks up 3-0. Dylan Jefferies then came to the plate and smacked a 2-RBI single to right to score two runs and push the score to 5-0. With Luke Nowak at the plate, a wild pitch uncorked by Tacos starter Ryan Devanney (Sacred Heart) scored another run to push the score to 6-0. An error by Will Walsh (Nebraska) plated two more Shark runs in the second, and they would head to the third with an 8-0 lead. The Fish Tacos scored their first run in the top of the third when Joseph Mershon (Ohio State) came to score on a wild pitch to push the score to 8-1.

Two Fish Tacos would debut in relief. Tyler Deluzio (Lenior Community College) would pitch in the second, striking out two and giving up a hit while not allowing any runs. Jarrett Hall (William Peace) would pitch the third not giving up a hit and striking out one.

The Tacos would add on in the fourth when Mike Kenney (Mount Olive) dropped a single into left field to score Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt). Mershon smacked an RBI double into left field to score two runs to push the score to 8-4. With an 8-4 score, Nate Anderson (Kennesaw State) whacked a ball down the right field line that bounced on the warning track and over the fence for a ground rule double. The double scored two more runs to push the score to 8-6. The seventh Tacos run came in to score when Dylan Rodgers (Appalachian State) came home on a wild pitch. This would bring the Tacos within a run with an 8-7 Sharks lead.

The Sharks would score again against Kevin Opanel (Monmouth), as Ethan Wilder doubled in Cam Hassert to push the Sharks lead to 9-7. Opanel would settle in nicely, going four innings and only giving up one run on six hits.

With a 9-7 Sharks lead and the Fish Tacos looking to battle in the top of the ninth, the Tacos would load the bases against Sharks right-hander Cam Burgess who started the game at first base, but they would not score as Anderson popped up to first to end the game.

With the 9-7 loss, the Fish Tacos drop to 26-14 on the season. They return home as the Marlins on Wednesday to take on the Tobs from Big Rock Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.