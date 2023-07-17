HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. – Despite a five-inning, three-run start from right-hander Connor Caporale, the Wilson Tobs (19-14, 5-4) were shutout for the second time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Holly Springs Salamanders (20-16, 9-3) on Sunday evening at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs.

The defeat marked the Tobs’ fourth in a row to the Salamanders this season, and moves Wilson to 3-4 against Holly Springs in the 2023 campaign.

The Tobs mustered just two hits against Salamanders pitching in the four-run loss, with both Connor Price and Treyton Rank serving as the lone two members of the Wilson order to record base knocks.

The scoring got started early on for Holly Springs on Sunday night. A three-spot in the home half of the third aided by a Henry Koehler two-run double quickly allowed the ‘Manders to strike first, with Holly Springs able to tack on another.

Flash forward to the bottom of the eighth, Jack Winsett’s RBI single allowed an unearned run to score to make it a 4-0 ballgame, and Wilson would be held scoreless from there.

Up next for the Tobs, one more matchup before the All-Star break when they head to Big Rock Stadium for a Monday night meeting with the Morehead City Marlins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.