HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs picked up their second straight victory in dramatic fashion on Monday, beating the Holly Springs Salamanders, 2-1.

The win came a day after an emotional 9-8 victory over the Asheboro Zookeepers.

The Wilson Tobs traveled to Holly Springs to take on the salamanders for the 2nd time this season. Entering the game, Wilson was coming off an emotional victory over the Asheboro Zookeepers with a walk-off in the bottom of the 9th, improving their record to 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Salamanders entered the game still searching for their first victory, dropping their first five games in CPL play.

On the mound, Will Parkinson started the game on a strong note. Parkinson tallied four strikeouts, while only giving up one hit and one walk, during his three innings of work. After Parkinson was retired, the Tobs struggled to figure things out on the mound, but their bats kept giving them an early lead.

Scott Mackiewicz got the ball rolling in the top of the 3rd with an RBI that brought Jack Rothenhausler home. Shortly after, A.J. Jones crossed home plate off a base hit from Anton Lazits.

Wilson kept their momentum in the top of the 4th, with another run scored. Chase Waddell tacked on another run for the Tobs, coming off of a base hit from Harrison Pontoli.

The Salamanders responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 5th inning to cut the deficit to one.

Eventually, Greg Ferguson got hot at the right time. Ferguson closed the night out, and his three late-game clutch strikeouts put the nail in the coffin. His relief pitching performance earned him the CPL pitcher of the night.

Wilson finished with a 3-2 victory and improved the record to 3-1, 2nd in the CPL east standings. The Tobs will host the number one team in the eastern standings, and the only team to hand Wilson a loss this season, when the Tri-City Chili Peppers come to Fleming Stadium on June 6th.