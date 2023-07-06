WILSON, N.C. – Despite AJ Jones’ RBI single in the home half of the third, and Shane Rademacher’s two scoreless frames, the Wilson Tobs fell to Team Samurai Japan on a historic evening by a final score of 14-1 on Wednesday night at Historic Fleming Stadium.

Rademacher kicked off the ballgame with a bang, striking out three of the first nine batters faced and failing to allow a run in the first two frames. After Team Japan put up a three-spot in the top of the third, the Jones RBI single closed the gap to 3-1, but that’s all the Tobs would get from there.

Rademacher, Tony Caldwell, Ethan Wilford, Mason Ornelas, Aaron Moss, Brett Anderson, Jacob Shapley and Cole Gilley all get to see time in the 13-run defeat, while Jones, Rafe Perich, Scott Mackiewicz and Patrick Fultz each recorded a base knock.

Up next for the Tobs, Wilson turns its attention back to Coastal Plain League play when it plays host to the Wilmington Sharks on Thursday night for Thirsty Thursday at Historic Fleming Stadium. Those still looking to purchase tickets can do so through showpass at wilsontobs.com.