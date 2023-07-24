WILSON, N.C. – Led by Rafe Perich’s 4-for-5 night and multi-hit nights from Elias Stevens, Anton Lazits and Matthew Cooper, the Wilson Tobs (23-15, 9-5) secured their fourth consecutive victory with a 17-5 run-rule beatdown of the Peninsula Pilots (16-20, 7-5) on Sunday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The win moves the Tobs into a two-way tie for first in the Coastal Plain League East Division and vaults Wilson into prime position to take home the second-half crown.

The victory also was the third consecutive game the Tobs scored in double-digits, and the third straight night Wilson has used the long ball in the win. Perich (1), Stevens (4) and Lazits (4) each left the yard in the 12-run triumph, with the Tobs tallying 13 total hits en route to the big-time victory.

Next up, a meeting with the Wilmington Sharks on Monday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium for Monday Madness. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Those still looking to purchase tickets can do so through showpass at wilsontobs.com.