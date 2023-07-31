WILSON, N.C. – Led by Jackson Brockett’s five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball and Andrew Branson’s 3-for-4 day at the dish, the Wilson Tobs (25-19, 11-9) took down the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (15-27, 7-13) by a final score of 7-1 on Sunday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The win marked Wilson’s second victory in a row, and inches the Tobs ever so closer towards a potential Petitt Cup playoff berth.

The scoring got started early on with a Branson RBI single, with the Pittsburg State product later scoring on a steal of home. Entering the home half of the fourth, leading 2-0, the Tobs would proceed to put up a four-spot, with a Chase Waddell RBI single and Anton Lazits RBI base knock aiding the rally.

Wilson wouldn’t look back from there, with the Tobs improving to 3-0 this summer against the HiToms.

Next up for the Tobs, back home at Historic Fleming Stadium for a date with the Morehead City Marlins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Those still looking to purchase tickets can do so through showpass at wilsontobs.com.