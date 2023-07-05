HAMPTON, Va. – Despite multi-hit days from the trio of Scott Mackiewicz, Connor Price and Anton Lazits, the Wilson Tobs (14-11) opened up the second half of play in the Coastal Plain League with a 4-3 loss to the Peninsula Pilots (11-15) on Tuesday evening at War Memorial Stadium.

Wilson found itself in an early hole in the one-run loss. The Pilots were able to get to right-hander Alex Bouchard to put up a three-spot in the home half of the first, and quickly jumped out to a 3-0 advantage. A two-run double off the bat of Lazits in the top of the second immediately closed the deficit to one in a 3-2 ballgame, and we eventually entered the sixth with Peninsula clinging on to a 4-2 lead.

An AJ Jones infield single and Price RBI base knock ultimately knotted the ballgame at four, but a Ryan Dooley sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the frame instantly allowed the Pilots to regain the advantage. It was an advantage that wasn’t surrendered from there, as the Tobs were able to load the bases in the top of the ninth, but couldn’t scratch across a run.

Up next for Wilson, a return to Historic Fleming Stadium to take on Team Japan on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. Those still looking to purchase tickets can do so through showpass at wilsontobs.com.