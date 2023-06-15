HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Led by Scott Mackiewicz’s 2-for-3, three-RBI performance and Brian Fry’s 3-for-5 showing, the Wilson Tobs (7-3) dispatched of the Holly Springs Salamanders (2-10) by a final score of 9-3 on Wednesday evening at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs.

The win marked the Tobs’ third victory against the Salamanders this season, and the second of the year to come in Holly Springs.

Left-hander JD McCracken picked up for the win for Wilson in his second start of the 2023 campaign. The Rice product tossed five innings of two-run ball in the six-run victory, and Caleb Clark continued the momentum with his two scoreless frames as the first out of the ‘pen.

Right-hander Greg Ferguson finished of the night with two scoreless of his own to seal the deal on Wednesday night, with the Southwestern Pirate allowing just one hit and striking out two in his third straight dominant appearance.

Wilson now looks to keep the train moving when it faces off against the Peninsula Pilots for Thirsty Thursday on Thursday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium.

