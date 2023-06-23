WILSON, N.C. – Led by Harrison Pontoli’s 3-for-4 night and Luis Hernandez and Brian Fry’s big-time home runs, the Wilson Tobs (11-5) beat the Morehead City Marlins (12-5), 8-4, on Thursday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The win marked the club’s second of the season against Morehead City, with the Tobs now 2-0 against their CPL East foe. The victory also moves Wilson within a half-game back of the Marlins for first place in the East Division, a notable feat as the CPL First Half starts to come to a close.

A six-run fourth helped spark the Tobs offensively in the four-run win. Hernandez’s two-run home run and Anton Lazits’ RBI single made it 3-0 in favor of Wilson, and then Fry’s three-run bomb gave the Tobs a 6-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish, with Wilson’s bullpen able to shut the door.

JD McCracken picked up his second win of the year with his five innings of three-run ball on Thursday night, while Pontoli finished the night just a triple shy of the single in statistically his strongest game of the year.

Next up for the Tobs is a trip to Holly Springs, N.C. to take on the Salamanders at Ting Stadium on Friday evening for a 6:30 p.m. ET first pitch. Immediately following, Wilson then makes the trek to Wilmington to take on the Sharks before returning home to face off against the Sharks on Sunday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The Marlins return home to take on the Wilmington Sharks at Big Rock Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm. Fans can also watch the game on FloSports.