WILSON, N.C. – Led by Connor Tucker’s 2-for-4 night with three RBIs, the Wilson Tobs (6-3) picked up a much-needed victory over the Peninsula Pilots (2-6) by a final score of 7-4 on Sunday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The scoring started early for Wilson in the four-run win. An RBI single off the bat of Anton Lazits gave the Tobs the immediate 1-0 advantage, and after the Pilots countered, a two-run single off the bat of Tucker made it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Tobs will host the High Point Locos in an exhibition game on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

