WILSON, N.C. – Led by Anton Lazits’ 3-for-4 night with a go-ahead eighth-inning single, the Wilson Tobs (20-15, 6-5) took down the Holly Springs Salamanders (20-17, 9-4) in a key 5-4 victory on Thursday night at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The win snapped Holly Springs’ seven-game winning streak and evened up the season series at four apiece.

Though the Salamanders struck first, a Rafe Perich RBI single quickly knotted the game up at one just a frame into the contest. And even after Holly Springs got a run back, a three-run fourth aided by a two-run double off the bat of Elias Stevens gave the Tobs their first lead of the game to make it a 4-2 contest.

Flash forward to the eighth, with the ballgame tied at four, Lazits came through again. The Columbia product laced an RBI single up the middle for his third hit of the day, giving the Tobs the 5-4 advantage.

It’s a lead Wilson wouldn’t relinquish, as Jonah Milchuck was able to slam the door and secure the final six outs.

Next up for the Tobs, a return trip to Holly Springs to take on the Salamanders inside Ting Stadium on Friday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.