WILSON, N.C. – Led by a 12-hit, 14-run day and two scoreless innings from Cam Edmonson to close it out, the Wilson Tobs (12-6) picked up a much-needed victory over the Wilmington Sharks (9-8) by a final score of 14-10 on Sunday evening at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The win moved the Tobs within a game back of the first-place Morehead City Marlins in the Coastal Plain League East Division and marked the team’s 12th of the 2023 campaign. Patrick Fultz’s 3-for-4 night with a homer and two RBIs helped pave the win to the four-run win, with Garrett Anglim, Chase Waddell and Scott Mackiewicz each adding multi-hit contests of their own in the Sunday night victory.

Leading 7-2 after the first two innings of play, the Tobs proceeded to surrender a four-spot in the third to make it a 7-6 ballgame. After a run added in the home half of the inning and a combined three more in the fourth inning of play, the contest ventured into the fifth with a 10-7 Wilson lead.

Flash forward to the seventh, with it now 11-10 as we reached stretch time at the ballpark, a three-spot from the Tobs aided by a two-run triple off the bat of Mackieiwicz helped put the Sharks away, with Wilson able to cruise from there in the big-time win.

Up next for the Tobs, a night off on Monday before taking on the Martinsville Mustangs on Tuesday, June 27 at Historic Fleming Stadium for Fleming Fan Feast. Those still looking to purchase tickets can do so through showpass at wilsontobs.com.